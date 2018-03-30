The PR Week 3.30.18: Hyundai's Jim Trainor

Trainor dishes on his work as director of communications at Hyundai Motor America, the New York International Auto Show, and more.

Jim Trainor, director of communications at Hyundai Motor America, took a break from the 2018 New York International Auto Show to drop by PRWeek's podcast this week. Trainor joined the editorial team's Steve Barrett and Diana Bradley to discuss Hyundai's strategy at the auto show, finally answer the age-old question of how to properly pronounce "Hyundai", and talk about other big news from throughout the week.