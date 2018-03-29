Michigan State paid Weber Shandwick $500,000 to monitor Nassar victims

Weber Shandwick stepped down from its work for MSU earlier this month.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick was paid a total of $517,343 by Michigan State University for its work surrounding the Larry Nassar controversy, according to a Lansing State Journal report.

Nassar was a former doctor for MSU and U.S.A. Gymnastics that abused scores of his former juvenile patients. He was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to three sexual conduct cases in February. He was also sentenced for 60 years for possession of child pornography last December.

The Interpublic Group firm was retained to "monitor the social media accounts" of Nassar’s victims and their families, journalists, celebrities, and politicians, the Lansing State Journal story says, citing documents obtained through a public records request.

PRWeek previously reported Weber Shandwick stepped down from its work for MSU, effective March 9.

Weber Shandwick’s work totaled more than 1,440 hours across 18 different employees, whose hourly rates ranged between $200 and $600.

"Five of those employees billed MSU for more than $50,000, including one who billed for $96,900 and another who billed for $120,893," according to the Lansing State Journal report.

The story has since been picked up by the New York Daily News, Deadspin, NPR, and other outlets.

In a statement to the Lansing State Journal, Kimberly Dixon, director of global corporate communications, said, "As part of Weber Shandwick’s work providing communications counsel, the firm monitored media and social media conversations surrounding the university, which included posts from the survivors of the Larry Nassar case."

Weber Shandwick’s work on the account provoked strong condemnation across social media, including from comms pros.

This is sad. I work in PR AND did gymnastics. This Nassar mess just continues to grow.

Sad that Weber Shandwick agreed to even take on this account to begin with.

Are there no morals in business?#pr #publicrelations https://t.co/5mKVVIlC7p — Ginny (@PrintcessGinny) March 29, 2018

Looks like Weber Shandwick needs to hire a PR firm to handle this situation. — Aaron Brandt (@AaronBrandt) March 29, 2018

So @WeberShandwick charged more than $500K for one month of social media monitoring to @michiganstateu. ONE employee billed $120K. Bold! https://t.co/VxDf23pLx8 — Thea Neal (@nealthea) March 28, 2018