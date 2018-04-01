Gina Sheibley, Hall of Femme 2018

Talk about the last time you experienced a fist-pumping victory moment

Seeing my CEO on the cover of a major magazine never gets old, even after 20 years in the business. I definitely pumped my fist back in October when Marc Benioff landed on the cover of Fortune, especially as the story painted such an authentic picture of Salesforce’s values, innovation, and obsessive focus on our customers.

When have you seen this industry or your organization really shine?

I would point to the moment in 2015 when the Indiana state legislature bowed to pressure from Salesforce and others and amended a law we believed would discriminate against the LGBTQ community. Marc led the charge in opposing the legislation by threatening to pull Salesforce out of Indiana, our second largest headquarters.

At that time, it was uncommon for CEOs to take such a bold stand on social issues. There was no playbook — we were learning as we went. But once Marc opened the door, other CEOs followed. He started a movement and it was a true career highlight to have been part of the process. I look at the world today, with CEOs regularly taking a leadership role on important issues, and I credit Marc and Salesforce’s action in Indiana as a pivotal turning point.

What is it about this industry that frustrates the hell out of you sometimes?

Inauthenticity. I am so grateful to work for a company that lives the values we talk about.

Words to live by?

How you do anything is how you do everything.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

I will flip this one and give my 40-year-old self some advice. Like many people, I sometimes experience imposter syndrome, where a little voice in my head starts questioning whether I’m capable, despite what I’ve achieved. Sometimes I need to remind myself "you deserve to be here, and you have earned your seat at the table."

How long ago was the last time you took the time to recharge your batteries? What did you do?

With a toddler and a demanding job, I can’t let my batteries get drained, so I try to incrementally charge them every day. I get my energy from exercise. I wake up at 5 a.m. every day to run or take a SoulCycle class — that way I start my day fully charged and ready for anything. I’m also trying to build a mindfulness practice, so I dedicate anywhere between 5 and 15 minutes every day to meditation.

Favorite drink?

Ice cold water. It’s not fun or fancy, but I function best when I’m hydrated. However, on weekends I do love a good glass of wine and am blessed to live less than two hours away from the greatest wine region in the country.

Finish the sentence: To ensure career advancement and pay parity for women, I will...

continue to mentor and advocate for women in tech and evangelize Salesforce’s leadership on equal pay to inspire others to do the same.

What would you do if not in PR?

I can’t see myself in any other profession.

Who are the three people, living or dead, you would like to host at a dinner party and why?

Michelle Obama, Pope Francis, and John Legend.