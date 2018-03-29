Freuds hires Mirror royal correspondent and seasoned broadcaster

Freuds has made two hires from the journalism world - an experienced broadcaster and a national newspaper's Royal specialist.

The broadcaster Matt Barbet joins the agency as a director in June.

Currently the Daily Mirror's Royal Correspondent, Victoria Murphy will join as an associate at the end of May.

Barbet started work in local radio and has since been employed by the BBC, ITV and latterly Channel 5, which he left at the end of last year. He has covered the war in Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, Obama’s election victory and The Oscars, and has presented shows and written on cycling and endurance sports.

Freuds CEO Arlo Brady said of Barbet: "The ability to craft a story sits at the centre of pretty much everything we do at freuds, so his considerable skills are going to be put to good use."

Murphy has covered the Royal Family for the Mirror for the last seven years, starting in the role shortly after the engagement of Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2010. One of the press officers who announced that news, Nick Loughran, is also now a Freuds associate director.

Murphy has also been an on-air Royal contributor for America's ABC News, co-hosts the podcast Pod Save The Queen and is the author of Sixty Glorious Years, a book celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Freuds has also recently hired agency veteran Mark Schmid as director, and won an extension on its Public Health England work.