Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to exit in May

NEW YORK: Aaron Shapiro, founder and CEO of Huge, will leave the agency in May for a new venture.

Shapiro will be replaced by Michael Koziol, currently international president at the agency, according to a statement.

Koziol has been with Huge for five years, starting as a consultant and cofounding and leading the agency’s Atlanta office. He was promoted to international president in January 2017 and oversees the firm’s offices in Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Koziol will relocate from Atlanta to Huge’s headquarters in Brooklyn for the global CEO role.

Shapiro founded Huge 13 years ago. Since then, the firm has grown to more than 1,500 staff and 12 offices around the world. Huge is part of IPG, which acquired a strategic interest in the agency in 2008.

Before founding Huge, Shapiro was a technology entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and management consultant. He also served as founder and CEO of Silverpop, a digital marketing software provider that was later acquired by IBM.

Shapiro joined PRWeek’s podcast earlier this year to discuss Huge’s digital-first philosophy, the allure of Chicago, CES, and the infamous "Tide Pod Challenge."

He appeared on PRWeek’s Power List last year.