Breakfast Briefing: Carnival Cruise trades a trip for its Snapchat handle

New on PRWeek this morning: Alicia Thompson, head of Porter Novelli’s Atlanta office, has joined Edible Arrangements as VP of communications. Havas Group is launching a blockchain offering in May to support businesses and entrepreneurs trying to break through in the burgeoning space. It will be led by Fabien Aufrechter, a Havas Paris consultant.

Carnival Cruise goes to Virginia to find teen with the @CarnivalCruise Snapchat handle. The company offered the 15-year-old a trade: a free cruise for his family (worth about $5,000) in exchange for the Snapchat handle. The company had been trying to find the teen and placed signs around his town asking, "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"

Parkland student David Hogg called on advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s show. Ingraham tweeted an article about which colleges rejected Hogg, adding that he "whines about" the rejections. Wednesday night, Hogg tweeted a list of top advertisers on her show, including Sleep Number, AT&T, and Hulu, asking his followers to call and demand they boycott. Advertiser boycotts have hit several other Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly.

Trump fires another senior official, the third one this month. Veterans’ Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was ousted last night. Trump tweeted his nomination Shulkin’s replacement would be the White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, also a rear admiral in the Navy. Jackson needs to be confirmed by Congress before starting his new role. Sources said Trump was impressed with how Jackson handled the press briefing when he delivered a glowing report on Trump’s health in January.

Carl’s Jr. gets a mention from Steven Spielberg after renaming burgers Spielburgers. Although Spielberg asked the burger joint to "cease and desist" in a Twitter video, he conceded that he liked the burgers named after him. Now Carl’s Jr. is offering free tickets to Spielberg’s new movie. In the back and forth, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill got involved, endorsing the name HamillBurgers.