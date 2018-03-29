In brief: Weber hires McDonald from Isobar, Burson EMEA COO leaves, Hotwire checks in with Hostelworld

Weber gets Isobar's McDonald, Hotwire checks in with Hostelworld, Burson COO leaves to reunite with Galbraith and more from PRWeek UK.

Weber gets Isobar's McDonald

Digital agency Isobar's chief strategy officer Patricia McDonald (pictured above) has joined Weber Shandwick as MD of strategy and insights in the UK. Her CV also includes BBH and CHI & Partners. It follows the agency's acquisition of two data and analytics firms at the end of last year.

Hotwire checks in with Hostelworld

Hotwire has been hired as the retained global agency for hostel-booking platform Hostelworld. Work began at the start of 2018 across UK, US and Australian offices on campaigns including its 'HOSCAR' awards. European teams will run in-market initiatives. Hostelworld has been fêted in marketing circles in recent years for humorous campaigns involving the bankrupt rap superstar 50 Cent and eccentric British boxer Chris Eubank, among others. Previously Hostelworld used Third City in the UK, which did not repitch, and Launch Squad in the US.

Burson COO leaves to reunite with Galbraith

Katarina Wallin Bureau has left her role as COO of Burson-Marsteller EMEA to become a partner at Boldt, the consultancy co-founded last year by the long-time former regional CEO of the firm, Jeremy Galbraith. A former management consultant, Wallin Bureau joined Burson in 2005, and began her career working for the European Commission. The agency is mid-merger after WPP announced it would be combined with Cohn & Wolfe. The agencies said at the time that no executive departures were planned.

Missive brings in director

Missive has hired Louisa Merett as a director. She was previously EMEA head of comms at payment tech firm First Data. The agency was set up by ex-Hotwire fintech lead Nicola Koronka and former O2 head of comms Emma Ross in 2015.

Mirror mans joins agency

Piers Eady, latterly Daily Mirror deputy news editor, has joined resarch, survey and broadcast PR firm 4media Group as head of news.

Heatley leaves Fleishman

Ben Heatley, formerly a director at FleishmanHillard Fishburn, has been made a director at Copper, a specialist infrastructure, property and built environment communications consultancy.

Bottle's charity campaign

Bottle has been hired by older people's charity Independent Age to lead a national PR campaign on bereavement and the taboo surrounding death.

Hills Balfour hires

Fresh from its acquisition by US group MMGY, travel specialist Hills Balfour has announced new trade relations, PR and consumer marketing briefs won with two North American tourist boards: Canada's Travel Manitoba and US body Visit Baltimore.



