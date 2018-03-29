Edible Arrangements hires Porter Novelli's Alicia Thompson

ATLANTA: Alicia Thompson, head of Porter Novelli’s Atlanta office, has joined Edible Arrangements as VP of communications.

Thompson started in the role this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. The Wallingford, Connecticut-based fruit bouquet-maker is reportedly planning to open a second headquarters in Atlanta.

Thompson joined Porter last April and departed the Omnicom Group firm this month. She served as MD, leading its Atlanta office.

"We thank [Thompson] for her leadership of the Atlanta office, and we wish her success in her new role," said Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee. The firm has not yet named a successor.

Thompson declined additional comment.

Before joining Porter, Thompson worked at Edelman from 2013 to 2017. She joined Edelman as SVP of its consumer marketing team and regional leader of its food sector. In February 2015, she was appointed GM of Edelman’s Atlanta office.

Previously, Thompson was VP of communications and PR for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. She worked at the fast-food chain for nine years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in her career, Thompson managed corporate communications and in-house comms for the customer markets business unit of BellSouth. She also oversaw PR programs for Coca-Cola, according to her LinkedIn profile.