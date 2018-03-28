DuPont employee, executive comms lead Mark Dollins exits

Dollins is departing months after the completion of the Dow-DuPont merger.

WILMINGTON, DE: Mark Dollins has exited DuPont after three years as head of executive and global employee communications.

"After three amazing years with DuPont global communications – complete with a CEO change, a $1 billion cost restructuring program, and a $130 billion mega-merger – I’m going to start a new chapter," Dollins said on Tuesday in a LinkedIn post.

Dollins’ tenure included the merger of chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical. Announced in December 2015, the deal took almost two years to reach completion. The combined entity, DowDupont, will be spun into three companies for materials science, specialty products, and agriculture in the first half of next year.

Previously, Dollins was president of North Star Communications Consulting. He also held communications executive roles at PepsiCo, most recently as SVP and chief communications officer of PepsiCo Americas Beverages.

Former DuPont chief communications officer AnnaMaria DeSalva exited the company last month, according to her LinkedIn account.



Dupont, Dollins, and Dow Chemical weren’t immediately available for comment.