Video: Champions demand results - The Diversity Distinction in PR Awards

Previous Diversity Champions, as recognized by the PR Council and PRWeek, reflect on the industry's progress - and shortcomings - on the diversity and inclusion front.

Discussions about diversity and inclusion in PR have not been lacking. However, action and progress, while evident, have not followed suit on a widespread level.

As the PR Council, in partnership with PRWeek, prepare to present the 8th annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards (slated to launch in early May), previous Diversity Champions share their thoughts on the state of the industry as it pertains to diversity and inclusion.

The PR Council-sponsored video above features 2017 Diversity Champions Lisa Ross, president of Edelman’s DC office, and Antonio Lucio, HP’s global chief marketing and communications officer. Specifically, they survey the industry's progress over the past two decades in honor of the PR Council's and PRWeek's 20th anniversaries in 2018.

"There has been an increase in the amount of people of color in the industry, but we have not gone far enough," says Lucio. "We need to make significant progress."

To start doing that, adds Ross, "the intent and action have to be married so it’s with purpose."

Rosanna Fiske, VP of corporate communications at Wells Fargo and 2014 Diversity Champion, also recognizes the strides that have been made, but concedes the ultimate goal is far from having been reached.

"My corporate team does look a lot different than it would have 20 years ago," she says. "If you just look at the millennials in the workforce today, it’s the most diverse generation we’ve had. This allows us to pull from a much more diverse pool."

"That said, there is still much more work to be done," continues Fiske. "We need to emphasize inclusion in our goals and accomplishments in the next 20 years. Continue focusing on diversity, but let’s make sure to bring more inclusion into the picture."

