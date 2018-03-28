Certified Angus Beef brings on French/West/Vaughan

RALEIGH, NC: Certified Angus Beef has selected French/West/Vaughan to lead national consumer media efforts for its 40th anniversary barn painting push.

The firm started work on the account this month after winning the business in February. More than 12 agencies pitched in the RFP, said French/West/Vaughan chairman and CEO Rick French.

The agency will work on initiatives for the brand’s anniversary celebration, focusing on farming families and partners.

Founded in 1978, the Certified Angus Beef brand is owned by family ranchers. It is partnering with farmers and ranching families throughout the country to paint their barns.

"They are designing and decorating their barns to recognize they are official Certified Angus Beef partners," said French. "There will be a series of media events associated with the painting of the barns. They bring in noted artists to do it."

The initiative will celebrate Certified Angus Beef’s heritage as the only brand owned by the farming and ranching families of the American Angus Association.

"We are telling the stories of the hard-working ranchers that raise Certified Angus Beef’s cattle and supply a good part of the brand’s top-end food supply," said French. "It is about their families, their legacy of ranching and raising cattle, and why they only raise certified Angus beef, which is at the top end of all beef sold."

VP Brad Grantham is leading French/West/Vaughan’s account team, which is made up of five staffers and supported by the firm’s social media, digital, and video teams. Budget information was not disclosed.

"Their competition is not so much other meats; it’s not white meats, pork, or chicken," said French. "It is other kinds of beef of a lower quality. We are reinforcing the value of Angus beef, telling it in ways that will resonate with their ranchers, consumers, and suppliers. We are doing that through the PESO model."