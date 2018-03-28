Breakfast Briefing: Facebook to give users more control over personal data

Plus: Cosmopolitan's cover lines are too racy for Walmart's checkouts. That and Wednesday morning's biggest communications stories below.

Facebook to give users more personal data control. The social network said Wednesday morning that it plans to redesign its settings menu and hand over more control to users over their personal info. Facebook is also planning updates to its terms of service and data policies in its latest steps to remedy the Cambridge Analytica crisis (Reuters).

Walmart is moving Cosmopolitan away from its checkouts after determining its cover lines and images are too racy for most customers. Walmart, the biggest retail outlet for magazines in the U.S. (MarketWatch), will continue to sell Cosmopolitan but in more obscure parts of its stores (CNN).

Uber has taken another step back from self-driving car technology. The company will not renew its license to test autonomous automobiles in California until Arizona authorities wrap up their investigation of a fatal crash involving a self-driving car (New York Times). Uber has also settled a class action discrimination lawsuit filed by three female software engineers for $10 million (Recode).

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer wants to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen. Michael Avenatti filed a motion in a Los Angeles court seeking to question Trump and Cohen about their knowledge of a $130,000 payment to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election (CBS News).