'Slam' dumped: DeVries Global rebrands London operation

IPG's London agency DeVries Slam has completed its integration into DeVries Global, the agency said today.

The 'Slam' name, which originated in the UK in 2006, will be scrapped - the 50-person London office now becomes DeVries Global UK, based in the same buildling as IPG sister firms Golin and Weber Shandwick.

Slam was merged into US-headquartered DeVries in 2012, creating a 17-person operation designed as regional hub to service Procter & Gamble business.

Europe MD Helena Bloomer, who had been one of Slam's founding employees, and her UK deputy Gemma Chaldecott were both promoted to their respective roles in early 2016.

At the start of this year, the agency hired new director Kate Brackenborough, who formerly worked in-house at Disney and before that for Frank. Senior director Jamie Posner left last year to join Bacardi.

Clients

DeVries Global UK's five biggest clients are Zippo - for whom it is nominated for a PRWeek Global Award - as well as P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Benefit Cosmetics and PepsiCo, with whom it won a major account in 2016. Others include Krispy Kreme and Coty, while it previously worked for iconic headphone brand Beats.

DeVries Global CEO Heidi Hovland said: "Our UK operations has a unique personality and flair that’s long been associated with the Slam brand, but the culture and creativity of that team stand strong today as DeVries UK. Together we are a nimble and connected team. We are built to flex and change with the times, and absolutely relish the freedom and flexibility to do so."

Ranked 52nd in PRWeek's 2017 Agency Business Report with flat year-on-year growth, DeVries has close to 250 staff globally; around a third of them are in New York, with Beijing and London its second- and third-largest locations respectively.

Elsewhere in Europe, it has small offices in France and Germany, and affiliates in Spain and Italy.

The other two founding employees of Slam are Molly Aldridge, who is now M&C Saatchi PR's global CEO, and Steve Strickland, one of the co-founders of start-up Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.



