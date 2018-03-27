GMMB opens San Francisco office

SAN FRANCISCO: GMMB has opened a San Francisco location with senior counselor Matt James, a veteran of Vrge, as office lead.

James was most recently founding partner of Vrge, formerly known as 463 Communications. Previously, he served as senior fellow at Freedman Consulting and president and cofounder of Next Generation, a GMMB nonprofit client that fights climate change. Prior, he worked at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation for 19 years and was a Capitol Hill aide, according to his LinkedIn account.

James wasn’t immediately available for comment.

FleishmanHillard public affairs specialty shop GMMB has worked on issues including data privacy, nonprofit work, and global health and development for Bay Area clients, it said in a statement. Clients include the Hewlett Foundation, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and college recruitment app Handshake. The firm also led media strategy, advertising, and media buying for the Save Lives California campaign for Proposition 56, a measure to raise tobacco taxes to fund health initiatives, which was approved by voters in 2016.

GMMB is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has another office in Seattle.