Hewlett Packard Enterprise global comms SVP Howard Clabo exits

PALO ALTO, CA: Hewlett Packard Enterprise SVP of global comms Howard Clabo is exiting the company after six years to form a communications consultancy.

Clabo, who reports to Henry Gomez, EVP and chief marketing and communications officer, is set to leave Hewlett Packard Enterprise on April 13. The company is searching for his replacement.

"It’s been the ride of a lifetime, an unbelievable journey with a fantastic group of people," Clabo said.

In an internal memo, Gomez said Clabo has decided the "time is right" to start a business.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has promoted Katherine Ducker, Kate Holderness, and Kara Sakuda to VP, effective immediately. Until a replacement is found, Clabo’s leadership team will report to Gomez.

Ducker will continue to lead global product communications; Holderness will continue to head corporate comms; and Sakuda will continue to manage global executive and employee communications.

"Under some extraordinary circumstances, [Clabo] has proven himself to be a world-class communications leader," Gomez said in the memo.

Clabo said in a LinkedIn post that the company has executed "the biggest separation in business history" during his tenure. It launched Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., both publicly traded, from the former HP in 2015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is focused on servers, software, storage, networking, and associated services, while HP Inc. sells printers and PCs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman stepped down this year, with president Antonio Neri succeeding her on February 1.

Clabo was a member of PRWeek's 40 Under 40 list in 2012.