Breakfast Briefing: Zuckerberg invited to testify about privacy on Capitol Hill

Scroll down for the five stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning, including a profile of Diddy's top communicator and the latest disturbing fake news trend.

New this morning from PRWeek: Meet the communicator behind Sean "Diddy" Combs’ empire, EVP of comms Nathalie Moar. Plus: WE Communications has acquired a "significant stake" in Indian firm Avian Media and is merging its local operations into the agency to create a shop called Avian WE.

Calls for Facebook to explain its privacy policy are growing louder. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the leaders of Google and Twitter to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in April about privacy standards (New York Times). Hours earlier, the Federal Trade Commission confirmed it is investigating Facebook (Los Angeles Times). Meanwhile, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie is testifying in front of British lawmakers on Tuesday morning (CBS News).

Arizona’s governor has ordered Uber to stop testing self-driving cars in the state. Governor Doug Ducey’s letter was sent less than 10 days after a semi-autonomous vehicle killed a pedestrian near Arizona State University (USA Today).

Good news, bad news by the numbers for President Trump. The good: A new CNN poll puts his approval rating at 42%, the highest mark since the 100-day point of his presidency. The bad: CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey has Trump’s approval down three points from December. The other numbers: 60 Minutes’ interview with Stormy Daniels, about whom Trump has not directly tweeted, scored the show’s highest ratings in 10 years (ABC News).

How fake news spreads in 2018. A fake GIF depicting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution has gone viral, with one video posted by alt-right platform Gab getting 65,000 retweets this weekend (Business Insider). Gonzalez actually ripped up a shooting target in the original video posted by Teen Vogue (CNN).

Correction: Monday's Breakfast Briefing incorrectly referred to Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) as John Warner. Apologies for the error.