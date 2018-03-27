Journalists set up travel-focused agency for LGBTQ+ audiences

Two journalists based in Glasgow and Berlin have set up KOG, a consulting, creative, and PR agency which will work with the LGBTQ+ community and tourism destinations and organisations.

Scotsman Gordon Smith spent two years working for travel PR firm The PC Agency, before leaving last year to work on KOG. Before that, he was a BBC News broadcast journalist.

His business partner is Berlin-based US native Krystin Arneson, in her first foray into PR. She currently works as a travel writer and is weekend editor of Glamour.

Smith said: "Although there are many markets around the world that have made huge progress in recent years, the need for our specialist skills and expertise has never been stronger. There are too many tourism boards and travel businesses providing lacklustre LGBTQ+ content - if any at all."

And he told PRWeek of the new agency's business model: "We're not here to replace your existing PR agency, we're here to do a very specific piece of work alongside it."

The gay travel market is said to be worth £6bn annually in the UK alone.

The UK CEO of Burson-Marsteller last month wrote for PRWeek about the obstacles to LGBT+ people in the industry.

