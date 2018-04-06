Digital Edition: April 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the April 2018 issue.

Featured in this issue:

PRWeek Hall of Femme: PRWeek’s third Hall of Femme class features 10 talented women who pave the way for future generations in the comms industry. Along with the 10 inductees, PRWeek honors 30 Champions of PR that are ready to go the distance to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

April Cover Contest: More than 20 agencies submitted cover ideas for the first PRWeek cover contest, and after nearly 2,000 votes online, WE Communications’ modern design took the top spot and graces the annual Hall of Femme issue. Inside, other contest entries are highlighted.

Newsmaker: Combs Enterprises’ EVP of comms Nathalie Moar has been helping rap mogul and business magnate Sean "Diddy" Combs for two decades. Still, after 20 years with the superstar, Moar continues to have only one mantra: more, more, more.

Lucrative Prospects: Industry leaders from Joele Frank, Kite Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Bayer, Regeneron, Russo Partners, Genentech, and W20 Group convened in San Francisco for this Bayer-hosted roundtable that examined the ramifications of tax reform and healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

PRWeek Awards 2018: See all the major winners from the biggest night on the PR calendar in this two-page photo spread.

