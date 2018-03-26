Heineken U.S.A. puts Rogers & Cowan, Frukt on tap

LOS ANGELES: Heineken U.S.A. has brought on Rogers & Cowan and Frukt, both owned by Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, to handle product placement, strategic integration, and entertainment partnerships, as well as entertainment PR.

The two shops will work on brand engagement opportunities across industry events and sponsorships for Heineken U.S.A.’s portfolio, which includes Heineken, Heineken Light, Tecate, Dos Equis, Strongbow, Red Stripe, Tiger, and Amstel Light, according to a statement from the firms.

Pattie Falch, director of sponsorships and activations at Heineken U.S.A., explained in a statement that Rogers & Cowan and Frukt will create strategic content and partnerships that reinforce "our sentiment that we are the ‘beer of Hollywood.’"

Falch added that Heineken U.S.A. wants to "expand beyond the traditional places and get more out of our relationships."

Last January, Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network brought Rogers & Cowan and Frukt under one leadership team consisting of CEO Mark Owens and COO Rich Davis. Both operate within Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group.

Rogers & Cowan was founded in 1950 as a talent representation firm for Paul Newman, Cary Grant, and Rita Hayworth. The firm has also worked on pop culture events such as The Grammys, Emmy Awards, and CMT Awards. Frukt has developed partnerships such as Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake with Mastercard and Cisco with Live Nation.

Earlier this month, Heineken U.S.A. won a PRWeek Award for its Strongbow Nature Remix U.S. Launch campaign.