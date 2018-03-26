AIG names Ed Dandridge marcomms head for general insurance

NEW YORK: American International Group has hired Ed Dandridge as head of marketing and communications for its general insurance business, a newly created role.

Dandridge will start in the position on April 16. Reporting to Peter Zaffino, CEO of general insurance, Dandridge will create and execute the group’s global marketing and comms strategy and programs. He will also serve as a member of the general insurance executive leadership team.

The general insurance group includes AIG’s commercial, personal insurance, and international field operations. AIG ceased its commercial and consumer segments as standalone entities last year.

Dandridge is joining AIG from Marsh & McLennan, where he served as global chief marketing and communications officer for about four years. Zaffino was Marsh & McLennan’s CEO for six years until his exit in 2017.

Prior to joining Marsh & McLennan, Dandridge was president and CEO of the National Association of Investment Companies, chief communications officer of Nielsen, and managing partner of BrandSphere Partners, according to his LinkedIn account.

Dandridge was not immediately available for additional comment.

AIG General Insurance has named several senior executives in the past year, including Lex Baugh as CEO of North America and Donna DeMaio as global COO. AIG reported a loss of $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, partially due to a significant charge from the tax reform law, according to Reuters.

This story was updated to clarify information about the hires of Baugh and DeMaio.