Chance the Rapper calls Heineken ad 'terribly racist'

Added 6 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The rapper said brands are "purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views."

Blog
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Chance the Rapper has labeled a Heineken ad with the tagline "sometimes, lighter is better" as "terribly racist."

The ad featurings a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken Light to a fair-skinned woman, bypassing several people of color.

Chance called out Heineken’s spot on Twitter on Sunday night, saying some companies are "purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it."

However, the rapper said he is not trying to spark a Heineken "boycott."

Heineken acknowledged in an emailed statement that it "missed the mark" with the ad.

"For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us," the company said. "While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

In the past year, brands such as Dove and H&M have been called out by consumers for marketing they consider racist. Early this year, H&M used a black boy to model a sweatshirt with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle." The retailer removed the image and apologized.

Dove posted a GIF last October that depicted a black woman removing her top and morphing into a white woman after using Dove body lotion. Dove also apologized for the spot.

This story was updated on March 26 with comment from Heineken.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector