Breakfast Briefing: Stormy Daniels; Facebook's low-tech apology

There's plenty of news to catch up on this Monday morning. Go below for the top communications stories to start the week, from the aftermath of Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes interview to Facebook's apology in black and white.

Stormy aftermath. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sent adult film actress Stormy Daniels a cease and desist letter after her interview with 60 Minutes aired on Sunday night (Fox News). On the program, Daniels said she was threatened in 2011 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump (CBS News). An embargo? What could go wrong? CBS News’ 7 p.m. EST lift time for embargoed stories about Daniels’ interview turned out to be nearly a half-hour too early after the Elite Eight game between Duke and Kansas went into overtime. The delay prompted outrage from viewers and outrage about the outrage from sports fans (Sports Illustrated).

Facebook issued a low-tech apology this weekend, taking out full-page ads in nine U.S. and U.K. newspapers to say sorry for the Cambridge Analytica crisis (MarketWatch) as new polls show a drop in user trust in the platform in both the U.S. and Germany (Reuters). WPP CEO Martin Sorrell said this morning that it’s "fair" Facebook took its time to look into the complex situation (CNBC). One person with less patience is Sen. John Warner (D-VA), who said on Meet the Press that Facebook has not been forthcoming about election interference (NBC News).

Facebook took out full page ads in the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, and 6 UK papers today https://t.co/kMA822kTpU pic.twitter.com/CUEYwyWuTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

How successful was the March for Our Lives? It depends on who you believe. Digital Design & Imaging Service said the crowd was about 200,000-strong; Organizers put the number closer to 800,000, not counting satellite marches around the country (CBS News). Here’s how student organizers pulled it off in five weeks (CNN).

Six of the most powerful young speakers at March for Our Lives https://t.co/fh02L2aDq5 pic.twitter.com/dnQTQ0ZTIC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 26, 2018

Another top celebrity has quit Snapchat. Chrissy Teigen tweeted this weekend that she’s fed up with the platform’s usability and its Rihanna-versus-Chris Brown poll from earlier this month (USA Today). Rihanna reportedly cut hundreds of millions of dollars from Snap’s value this month after criticizing the platform (Daily Beast).