UFC recruits WWE veteran Chris Bellitti

LAS VEGAS: UFC has hired Chris Bellitti as VP of corporate communications.

Bellitti has joined the MMA organization from WWE, where he served as SVP of communications.

At the UFC, Bellitti will manage promotion of corporate initiatives, comms strategy for business partnerships, and CSR. He will also oversee internal and crisis comms for corporate.

Prior to joining UFC, Bellitti was head of WWE communications, serving as a member of its senior management team that oversaw internal and external comms across business units. He served in that position for 14 months, according to Sports Business Journal.

Bellitti also spent 10 years at Fox Sports, where he most recently served as VP of communications, according to his LinkedIn account. His portfolio included regional sports networks, digital properties, and advertising sales units

Previously, Bellitti was senior manager of comms at ESPN International, where he was responsible for corporate comms for ESPN International and ESPN Deportes

Bellitti wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Former UFC VP of corporate communications Isabelle McLemore exited the organization last December after a six-year stint to join U.S.A. Swimming as senior director of communications.

The UFC was acquired by WME-IMG in 2016.