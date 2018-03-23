Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories for PR pros to know on Friday morning

It's shaping up to be a busy weekend news cycle. More on that below.

What to watch this weekend, part one: The March for Our Lives is set to draw 500,000 people to Washington, DC, on Saturday (Washington Post). The demonstration, as well as other events around the country, have been partially organized by the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 (Time).

What to watch this weekend, part two: The lawyer for adult entertainer Stormy Daniels posted a mysterious tweet late Thursday evening, less than three days before his client’s interview on 60 Minutes is set to air. Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, has been locked in a legal battle with lawyers for President Donald Trump over the interview and other disclosures (CNN).

President Trump tweeted last night that he’s hired the hawkish John Bolton as national security adviser, his third since taking office (New York Times). Just over a week ago, the White House vehemently denied Bolton predecessor H.R. McMaster was on his way out (San Francisco Chronicle). There’s a pattern here. John Dowd resigned from the president’s legal team on Thursday (NBC News), days after the president tweeted that he was "VERY happy" with his roster of lawyers.

Nike has a "deep leadership bench," CEO Mark Parker told investors on its quarterly earnings call on Thursday (Wall Street Journal). A week earlier, Nike brand president Trevor Edwards resigned shortly after the company said it was investigating behavior that didn’t reflect its core values (Reuters).

Allison Preiss, MD for communications at the Center for American Progress, had an interesting travel experience yesterday. She was bumped from her Thursday morning flight from Dulles Airport, but the situation rapidly improved when she received a travel voucher from United Airlines for $10,000 (ABC News). And she has several entertaining tweets about the situation to boot. Well done, Allison!