In brief: FTI takes on FT vet, Dacia hires Eulogy, consolidation at Hoover, CIPR allies with CBI

FTI takes on FT vet

Senior Financial Times journalist Andrew Ward will join FTI Consulting in June as an MD in its life sciences and healthcare comms practice in London. He was the FT's pharma correspondent for two-and-a-half years from 2014, and is now energy editor. Ward has been at the FT for 18 years, including stints in Stockholm, the US and Seoul.

Dacia hires Eulogy

Dacia has appointed Eulogy on a consumer PR brief to build overall brand awareness in the UK. Eulogy will be the lead PR partner in a series of campaigns including the upcoming launch of the latest Dacia Duster. Eulogy has worked on several campaigns for the Clio and Twingo models made by the carmaker's parent Renault in recent years. Dacia has also worked with Publicis agencies on several other briefs across Europe. Eulogy recently announced new roles for its leadership duo.

Hoover sucks up agencies in UK consolidation

Italian-headquartered household appliances maker Hoover Candy Group has consolidated its UK agency roster. One will now provide PR and social media across its brands. Margaret Street and Left Right & Centre PR are the losers in the consolidation; the former previously managed its floorcare division, while the latter led on its Baumatic and Candy brands. Integrated agency One's relationship with Hoover started a decade ago. The firm has a new UK marketing lead; Antony Peart joined last year.

CIPR partners with CBI

The CIPR has announced that it has "joined forces" with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) to elevate the profession's reputation. A release from the institute said: "The CIPR will work with the CBI through its steering groups, events and consultations to champion the benefits of public relations and its capacity to deliver long-term value for UK business."

Entice gets caffeine hit

Entice PR has been appointed to handle the PR for Skinny Coffee Club, a natural coffee blend, which a release from the North London agency says is "proven to enhance weight loss results".

