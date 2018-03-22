Flack on Friday: Skoda celeb switch, brass monkeys at 3 Monkeys, Marvel-ous memes, Publicis enemy number one?

Added 17 hours ago by Flack , Be the first to comment

In Flack this week: Comms gong, chilled monkeys, Marvel-ous memes and who was checking out the competition during a Publicis presentation?

Feature

Skoda puts Faith in new ambassador

An email reached Flack this week from Frank PR, which works for carmaker Skoda, on the latest step in its ‘Driven by Something Different’ campaign celebrating those who take a different approach in life.

The main thrust of the pitch was to shine light on its collaboration with quirky musician Paloma Faith, who is said to be the "embodiment of the ‘Driven by Something Different’ attitude".

This rang a bell with Flack, who recalls the same agency bringing news a year back of Skoda's new partnership with cyclist Bradley Wiggins. After recent doping allegations around the rider, his relationship with Skoda now appears to be on the rocks - in that case, being driven by "something different" is clearly not considered a positive.

Promote in the palace

Flack doffs its cap and takes a long, graceful bow this week to Sue Anstiss, who last week took a trip to Buckingham Palace for a date with the Queen, no less.

The resplendent founder of sports specialist Promote PR (below) was there to collect the MBE she was awarded in the New Year’s Honours. We salute you.

3 (Brass) Monkeys Zeno

Zeno Group and its UK operations 3 Monkeys Zeno had their annual 'Day of Play' on Monday this week. The all-company away day is designed to coincide with the start of spring (ahem). We hope 3MZ staff wrapped up warm to deal with the coldest March on record in the UK.

Incidentally, Flack was not able to confirm what the company got up to and whether it was weather-dependent, because its mole on the inside was on holiday in balmier climes on the day itself.

via GIPHY

Publicis enemy number one?

Inexcusable behaviour here from Bloomberg journalist Joe Mayes:

Marvel-ous meming

In a week where social media has been front, right and centre for all the wrong reasons, Flack was grateful for some light relief as the latest meme swept across the internet.

When Marvel claimed its new superhero flick, Avengers: Infinity War, was 'the most ambitious crossover event in history', Twitter's funny folk quickly got to work disproving the spurious boast:

Things came to a head, however, when one user went (according to Pop-Tarts) a step too far:

The rectangular, pre-baked, convenience food toaster pastry brand's response was short, to the point and extremely popular:

A quick glance at the @PopTartsUS account confirmed that this tweet was entirely in-keeping with it's online 'persona' – maybe one for PRWeek's Confessions of a Social Media Manager series?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector