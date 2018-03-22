WPP names Chris Preuss marcomms, public affairs lead for Ford agency team

DEARBORN, MI: WPP has appointed Chris Preuss as EVP of global public affairs and marketing communications, effective on April 1.

Preuss will report to Satish Korde, CEO of WPP's Ford-dedicated agency network Global Team Blue. Preuss will be based at GTB's offices in Dearborn, Michigan.

Preuss will lead the integrated, multi-agency group that works with Ford’s communications team, led by Mark Truby, VP of communications at Ford Motor.

Preuss is succeeding Gary Koops, who has worked with Ford since 2007. Koops, who is also the global media practice chair for the newly merged Burson Cohn & Wolfe, will stay on as a key member of GTB, it said in a statement.

Most recently, Preuss was SVP of marketing and communications for automotive tech company Aptiv, formerly Delphi Automotive. He had held the position since 2014. Previously, Preuss was head of communications for the Americas and global product at Ford Motor Company. He also worked at General Motors for more than a decade, holding leadership roles such as president and CEO of OnStar, GM's in-vehicle safety and security unit.

In 2016, WPP rebranded Team Detroit, Blue Hive, and Retail First, all of which were created to work for Ford, under a single global identity called Global Team Blue. Team Detroit was set up in 2007.

Truby replaced Ray Day in the top comms role at Ford Motor Company last year. Day joined IBM last December as chief communications officer, succeeding IBM marketing and communications executive Jon Iwata, who worked at the company for 34 years. This month, Day launched a global PR agency review at IBM.