Joann brings on Current Marketing to craft 75th anniversary campaign

Current started work as the chain's AOR last month.

CLEVELAND: Fabric and craft retailer Joann has brought on Current Marketing as its PR AOR as it gets ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The Interpublic Group firm started work on the account last month after an RFP process that began late last year, said Current founder and president Virginia Devlin. There was no incumbent agency on the account.

Current is supporting Joann with traditional PR, brand building, marketing communications, social media, and influencer marketing. The firm is developing comms programs for Joann’s 75th anniversary and working to build brand loyalty among the creator community.

"We are focusing on the brand promise of helping people who love to create crafts find their happy place at Joann stores," Devlin said.

Current is also introducing consumers to Joann’s new branding, she added. The store changed its name last year from Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores.

Joann launched an initiative this week, called Joann+, targeting businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs. It offers bulk ordering and shipping options, dedicated customer service and sales teams, rebates, and financing plans.

A team of eight is working on the account, led by Alexis Valenti, SVP of client experience, and supported by Current’s office in Chicago. Joann’s headquarters are in Cleveland.

Budget information was not disclosed. A Joann representative was not available for comment.

Devlin noted that there is no outgoing PR AOR.