Breakfast Briefing: Zuckerberg's media tour

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with several media outlets in a mea culpa-filled media tour on Wednesday. Scroll down for the top line from each.

You wanted Zuck, you got him. On Wednesday morning, the media narrative was, "Where is Mark Zuckerberg? Why hasn’t he responded to the Cambridge Analytica crisis?" By Wednesday evening, it was, "How is Zuckerberg everywhere at once?!" The Facebook CEO’s crisis response included a lengthy Facebook post and several media interviews that aired or posted last night. The top line: The Facebook CEO is open to both testifying on Capitol Hill and some regulation (NBC News).

Here’s a soundbite from each stop on the Zuckerberg media tour: Zuckerberg "happy to" testify in front of Congress (CNN); Facebook fixes will cost "many millions" (Recode); Another Russian shoe could drop (Wired); Zuckerberg hasn’t seen many people actually deleting Facebook (New York Times).

Speaking of regulating social media...Facebook and Twitter are expressing their reservations about a bill in Singapore targeting fake news. Details are scarce about what would be included in the city-state’s bill, but the social media giants contend sufficient rules are already in place (Reuters).

Kellyanne Conway is moving closer to accepting the White House communications director job, at least on an interim basis. President Donald Trump has offered her the post, most recently held by Hope Hicks, and top aides have encourage Conway to take it (The Atlantic).

After the 2016 election, political discourse in the U.S. could only improve, right? Right?! Well, don’t look now but former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump are circling each other in the schoolyard in what could be a preview of an especially nasty 2020 race (The Hill).