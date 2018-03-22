In brief: consumer directors join FHF, World Cup gig for Promote, hires at Ready10

Trio of consumer directors join FHF

FleishmanHillard Fishburn has appointed three directors to its consumer team - the trio were previously employed as freelancers but have now been made permanent. Pip Solway, previously of Edelman, will focus on FMCG and consumer tech. Emma Padden, formerly of M&C Saatchi PR, will lead on consumer health. Sherawaye Hagger, who also previously worked for M&C Saatchi and before that for Ogilvy, will focus on luxury and food & drink.

They become the most senior staff in the London agency's consumer team, which has more than 30 staff and is led by EMEA head of brand and consumer marketing Lauren Winter, who has been in post since mid-2016. PRWeek interviewed FHF's CEO and deputy CEO earlier this year.

Hockey World Cup sticks with Promote PR

England Hockey has appointed Promote PR to support this summer's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup, taking place in London from 21 July to 5 August 2018. Promote’s remit will focus on maximising visibility and enhancing perceptions of the sport, especially amongst parents of children that play, as well as the wider public. The agency's founder Sue Anstiss was this week at Buckingham Palace to receive her MBE for services to grassroots sports, as announced in this year's New Year's Honours list.

Health win for Farrer Kane

Farrer Kane has been brought on board to run media relations and drive social media engagement for Health Enterprise East, an NHS and healthcare innovation hub. The firm was set up in 2013 by two ex-Spada directors.

Ready10 hires Diner and hired by Mobvoi

Start-up Ready10 has been appointed by Chinese tech firm Mobvoi to work on the brand's UK launch, building awareness of its smartwatch Ticwatch, as well as upcoming launches. Ready10 has also hired Frank PR's Sophie Diner as an associate director to lead the Mobvio account.

Milk & Honey recruits

Milk & Honey PR, which alongside Ready10 was one of PRWeek UK's new agencies to watch in 2018, has hired Comic Relief's national media manager Kirsty Reid as client director. She joins next month.



