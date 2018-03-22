Hyundai seeks UK agency for £250,000 project

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James

Korean carmaker Hyundai is in the process of looking for an agency to handle a major project.

News

The automotive brand has assigned an annual budget of circa £250,000 to the brief, which covers UK consumer PR and social media.

Meetings with agencies are taking place shortly.

Hyundai does not have a retained UK PR firm, and only contracts agencies on a project basis. Launch has handled work for the firm recently, including a 2015 celebration of a decade in the UK.

Hyundai declined to comment.

The firm's US marketing around the Super Bowl has been picked out as one of the most effective campaigns, both at this year's event and for previous editions.

