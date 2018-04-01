PRWeek U.S. Hall of Femme and Champions of PR 2018

The PRWeek Hall of Femme 2018 honors leaders in the communications industry who challenge the status quo, move the needle in business, and strive to make a difference.

The PRWeek Hall of Femme honors trailblazers in the communications industry. PRWeek's second Hall of Femme class includes nine talented women who challenge the status quo, push for the big idea, and strive to make a difference. Whether for client or colleague they are up for every challenge, ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

The honorees

dale bornstein
Dale Bornstein

Dale Bornstein
M Booth

Jen Cohan
Jennifer Cohan

Jennifer Cohan
Edelman

stephanie cutter
Stephanie Cutter

Stephanie Cutter
Precision Strategies

suzy defrancis
Suzy DeFrancis

Suzy DeFrancis
American Red Cross

erin gentry
Erin Gentry

Erin Gentry
Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Jennifer Gottlieb
Jennifer Gottlieb

Jennifer Gottlieb
W2O Group

Karen Kahn
Karen Kahn

Karen Kahn
HP

Maril Mac Donald
Maril MacDonald

Maril MacDonald
Gagen MacDonald

Gina Sheibley
Gina Sheibley

Gina Sheibley
Salesforce

Alicia Thompson
Alicia Thompson

Alicia Thompson
Edible Arrangements

Champions of PR

These 40 women come to the table with new, innovative ways of doing business and are helping define their companies as sought-after employers of the future. They are mentors for women on their teams, creating a solid foundation of leaders for years to come.
jennifer adler
Jennifer Adler
Director of public relations, The James Agency
caitlin angeloff
Caitlin Angeloff
Head of global social strategy and operations, DocuSign
donna armstrong
Donna Armstrong
Senior account manager, ConnellyWorks
roxana bostwick
Roxana Bostwick
Communications lead, Skillz
Isabelle brenton
Isabelle Brenton
 Senior comms director, Essence
nicole brunner
Nicole Brunner
 Director, marketing strategy, Manning & Napier
victoria capelli
Victoria Capelli
MD, Rox United
martha cass
Martha Cass
Senior director, corporate comms, PayPal
stephanie corzett
Stephanie Corzett
Director, PwC
Rachel Davis
Rachel Davis
Senior account manager, Reed Public Relations
samantha eisen
Samantha Eisen
Account supervisor, Edelman
liz fernandez
Liz Fernandez
Senior account supervisor, Zeno Group
natalie florez
Natalia Flores
PR director, AC&M Group
martha garcia
Martha Garcia
Senior PR manager, performance lifestyle group, Deckers Brands
lisa gibbons
Lisa Gibbons
Senior director, corporate and government affairs, Mondelez International
lauren gongora
Lauren Gongora
Senior supervisor, Boden
thais hanson
Thais Hanson
Adviser, commercial communication, Southwest Airlines
niamh hughes
Niamh Hughes
Director, communications, Shutterstock
laura jones
Laura Jones
Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
shelly levin
Shelly Levin
Director of PR, Hirsch Bedner Associates
tara kozak
Tara Kozak Lindsay
Senior manager, global PR, FIS
lauren mckinnon
Lauren McKinnon
Director, corporate communications, Children’s Health
aubrey quinn
Aubrey Quinn
SVP, Clyde Group
aimee ricca
Aimee Ricca
Marcomms, Society of Motion Picture and TV Engineers
chrys sbily
Chrys Sbily
Senior director, marcomms and branding, Marshall Moya Design
kelly sinatra
Kelly Sinatra
Director of public relations, Benjamin Moore
Tenika Small
Tenika Small
Managing supervisor, FleishmanHillard
claire walsh
Claire Walsh
Director, LDWWgroup
kelly williamson
Kelly Williamson
MD, APCO Worldwide

