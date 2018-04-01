PRWeek U.S. Hall of Femme and Champions of PR 2018

The PRWeek Hall of Femme honors trailblazers in the communications industry. PRWeek's second Hall of Femme class includes nine talented women who challenge the status quo, push for the big idea, and strive to make a difference. Whether for client or colleague they are up for every challenge, ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.
The honorees
Champions of PR
These 40 women come to the table with new, innovative ways of doing business and are helping define their companies as sought-after employers of the future. They are mentors for women on their teams, creating a solid foundation of leaders for years to come.
Jennifer Adler
Director of public relations, The James Agency
Roxana Bostwick
Communications lead, Skillz
Isabelle Brenton
Senior comms director, Essence
Nicole Brunner
Director, marketing strategy, Manning & Napier
Martha Cass
Senior director, corporate comms, PayPal
Stephanie Corzett
Director, PwC
Rachel Davis
Senior account manager, Reed Public Relations
Samantha Eisen
Account supervisor, Edelman
Lisa Gibbons
Senior director, corporate and government affairs, Mondelez International
Lauren Gongora
Senior supervisor, Boden
Thais Hanson
Adviser, commercial communication, Southwest Airlines
Niamh Hughes
Director, communications, Shutterstock
Laura Jones
Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Shelly Levin
Director of PR, Hirsch Bedner Associates
Tara Kozak Lindsay
Senior manager, global PR, FIS
Lauren McKinnon
Director, corporate communications, Children’s Health
Aubrey Quinn
SVP, Clyde Group
Aimee Ricca
Marcomms, Society of Motion Picture and TV Engineers
Chrys Sbily
Senior director, marcomms and branding, Marshall Moya Design
Kelly Sinatra
Director of public relations, Benjamin Moore
Tenika Small
Managing supervisor, FleishmanHillard
Claire Walsh
Director, LDWWgroup
Kelly Williamson
MD, APCO Worldwide
