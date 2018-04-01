PRWeek U.S. Hall of Femme and Champions of PR 2018

The PRWeek Hall of Femme 2018 honors leaders in the communications industry who challenge the status quo, move the needle in business, and strive to make a difference.

The PRWeek Hall of Femme honors trailblazers in the communications industry. PRWeek's second Hall of Femme class includes nine talented women who challenge the status quo, push for the big idea, and strive to make a difference. Whether for client or colleague they are up for every challenge, ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

The honorees

Dale Bornstein Dale Bornstein

M Booth Jennifer Cohan Jennifer Cohan

Edelman

Stephanie Cutter Stephanie Cutter

Precision Strategies Suzy DeFrancis Suzy DeFrancis

American Red Cross

Erin Gentry Erin Gentry

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Jennifer Gottlieb Jennifer Gottlieb

W2O Group

Karen Kahn Karen Kahn

HP Maril MacDonald Maril MacDonald

Gagen MacDonald

Gina Sheibley Gina Sheibley

Salesforce Alicia Thompson Alicia Thompson

Edible Arrangements

Champions of PR

These 40 women come to the table with new, innovative ways of doing business and are helping define their companies as sought-after employers of the future. They are mentors for women on their teams, creating a solid foundation of leaders for years to come.