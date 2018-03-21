Christine Heenan joins Rockefeller Foundation

Heenan is taking the role of VP of policy, partnerships, and communications.

NEW YORK: The Rockefeller Foundation has hired Christine Heenan as VP of policy, partnerships, and communications.

In the newly created role, Heenan will lead the foundation’s partnerships with governments, civil society, entrepreneurs, and corporations, along with overseeing communications, policy, regional and strategic partnerships, program influence, and Bellagio Center events.

Heenan will report to Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation. She will begin to transition into the role in April.

Prior to joining Rockefeller Foundation, Heenan was the founder and president of Boston communications firm Clarendon Group. She has also worked at Harvard University as VP of public affairs and communications and at Brown University as director of community and government relations. Earlier in her career, Heenan served in the Clinton White House as senior policy analyst on the White House Domestic Policy Council.

The consulting work she’s done with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ballmer Group inspired her to take on a role within a philanthropy organization, Heenan said.

"I’ve become a huge believer in the growing importance of the philanthropic sector in bringing people together, taking risks, and taking the long view," Heenan said. "That's harder for the government or private sector to do."

In January, the Rockefeller Foundation brought on Matt Herrick, previously MD at Story Partners, as MD of communications.

The organization works in health, food, energy, jobs, and innovation in both the U.S. and internationally. It spent more than $173 million to fund these initiatives in 2016 and had total assets of more than $4 billion. The foundation was founded in 1913.