There isn’t a huge amount of difference between tailoring your CV for an entry-level or senior PR role as, either way, you need to show the employer why you’re a fit for the position.
However, if you’re applying for a more senior PR job, there are a few tips and tricks for targeting your CV that you might not be aware of. Read on to find out how to tailor your CV for this type of role and craft a stand-out job application.
What is the employer looking for?
To tailor your CV appropriately, you must first review the job description and the employer. Scan the job spec and identify the key requirements you fulfil. Inject these terms in your CV and pepper any additional industry jargon referenced in the description too. By utilising the language from the spec in this way, you show that you’re a match.
Consider other ways you can reflect your suitability in your CV. Since branding is an important part of the PR industry, you could mirror the tone and voice of the organisation, for example.
Introduce a core competencies section
If you’re applying for a senior role, you should be aware that the employer expects you to have a certain level of experience. To make the recruiter’s life a whole lot easier, consider introducing a core competencies section just underneath your personal profile that offers a snapshot of your abilities and experience.
Bullet point between five and 10 of your most valuable skills, keeping the requirements listed in the job description front of mind. Don’t underestimate the power of soft skills either. Leadership qualities are extremely sought-after for senior positions, so be sure to mention a few examples to give your CV the edge.
Quantify your achievements and value
As you may be up against several applicants that have a similar level of experience to you, think of ways you can push your CV above the noise.
Rather than simply listing all your duties, focus on your achievements. Keep them as original and specific as possible and utilise numbers where you can to quantify your value.
For example, if you exceeded your national coverage target by 25%, that’s great! But how can you make this more impactful on your CV? Consider referencing the publications your releases appeared in, what this coverage resulted in for your client or employer, and how your achievement fitted into the wider picture for the business.
Don’t be afraid to cut old roles
Many job seekers fall into the trap of trying to market their abilities through past roles and activities. While this isn’t wrong, it would be much more beneficial to articulate your current abilities, especially if you’re applying for a senior position.
Dedicate a large chunk of space on your CV to your most recent role and show prospective employers the skills you can deploy in your new role. Reduce the detail of old positions, simply referencing past achievements that add weight to your application.
For jobs older than 10 years or so, consider removing them from your CV completely. Remember, a CV isn’t a summary of your entire career history, so employers won’t assume you were unemployed. It’s all about pinpointing your best abilities that prove you’re suitable for this position and worthy of an interview.
