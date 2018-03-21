Breakfast Briefing: Where's Zuck?

Leading this morning's comms news: Facebook is in crisis, and there's still no public statement from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. More on that below.

A prominent tech entrepreneur lent his voice to the #DeleteFacebook social media movement on Tuesday evening (CBS News). WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton, who made billions by selling his app to Facebook in 2014, tweeted simply "It’s time" with the hashtag last night (The Verge). However, advertisers are not yet jumping ship (CBS News).

Where’s Zuck (and Sheryl)? With Facebook about to get hammered in the media for the third straight day over its user data policies, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg are nowhere to be found (Recode). However, that could be about to change. Zuckerberg is reportedly planning to make a public statement in the next 24 hours (Axios).

Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic want to put Zuckerberg in the hot seat. Members of the U.K.’s Parliament have called on the Facebook CEO to testify in front of a select committee investigating fake news (The Guardian). Closer to home, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) said testimony in front of Congress would be "appropriate and required" (The Hill).

Here’s a starting leak from the White House. Unnamed sources told The Washington Post that President Donald Trump was advised (in all caps) not to congratulate Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his recent "election" victory, but did so anyway. The high-level disclosure prompted immediate finger-pointing among top aides (Axios).

Cannes Lions has a new chairman. Philip Thomas is set to take over as chairman of the South of France marketing festival in June after Terry Savage steps down. Thomas is currently head of Cannes parent Ascential’s events division (Campaign).