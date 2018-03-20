Breakfast Briefing: Facebook, opioids, Weinstein Company

Scroll down for the news PR pros need to know this Tuesday morning.

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica story continues to develop. Facebook’s chief information security officer Alex Stamos is said to be leaving the company later this year because of disagreements about transparency, both in regard to Russian meddling and fake news on the platform. Stamos said on Twitter that he’s "fully engaged" at Facebook and his role had changed to focus on "emerging security risks and election security." The company is also holding an emergency meeting Tuesday where employees can ask questions about the scandal.

President Trump wants a nationwide PR effort focused on drugs. The Trump administration set up a website, crisisnextdoor.gov, to dissuade Americans from starting to use drugs. The PR effort will also have "great commercials," Trump said. He also called for tougher penalties for drug dealers, like the death penalty.

Streaming financial news show Cheddar plans to expand internationally. After its fourth round of fundraising, Cheddar plans to expand to the U.K., launch a general news channel, and a Snapchat Discover channel. The company raised $22 million in it’s latest fundraising round.

The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy and cancels all non-disclosure agreements. The move frees up women who may have signed these agreements because of sexual harassment settlements. The company said in a statement, "No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet."

New on PRWeek this morning: Ruder Finn hires new San Francisco head. The firm hired Ryan Donovan, formerly in communications at Visa, SanDisk, and HP, as EVP and MD of the San Francisco office. Donovan is replacing Dushka Zapata who left in January 2016.