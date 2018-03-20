Golin and Freuds get briefs for evian sponsorship of Wimbledon

Golin has been awarded the UK social strategy and content creation brief for Danone's water brands Volvic and evian for Wimbledon, and will be working alongside Freuds on the latter.

The evian work includes promoting the brand's sponsorship of the 2018 Championships at Wimbledon, the PR element of which will be handled by Freuds, PRWeek understands.

Freuds began work as evian's global PR agency in January 2017, and is believed to have won a competitive pitch to handle PR for its Wimbledon partnership.

The tournament organisers announced last year that its partnership would be extended until at least 2022. Activity last year included Facebook Live broadcast Wimblewatch (below).

Golin will also work on Volvic's 'Find Your Volcano', a global campaign which launched at the start of last year.

Golin also works for Danone yoghurt brands include Actimel and Oykos.

Adrienne Toner, Volvic senior brand manager said, "We were impressed by the team’s approach to the two very different briefs. Across both, the insight-driven creative concepts delivered authentic ideas for both brands; underpinned by a smart social strategy."

Golin executive creative director Alex Wood said: "It’s great to start 2018 with a big creative win on such well-respected brands. Both briefs were very different, but our answer for both showed the power of nailing simple human truths. We can’t wait to get the work out."



