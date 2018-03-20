Weber Shandwick creates new leadership roles in UK health and consumer

The leaders of Weber Shandwick UK's consumer marketing and health practices have been promoted to more senior roles, while their respective deputies have been made MDs for London.

Lucie Harper has been announced as chair of the UK health practice - she was previously UK healthcare lead, and is also head of client experience UK and EMEA at the agency, which she joined in 2005. She was listed among the UK's leading healthcare PR practitioners in the recent PRWeek UK Power Book.



Harper also sits on the strategic leadership board of new EMEA CEO Tim Sutton.

Formerly deputy MD, Lisa Henry has been promoted to to MD of the London health practice. She joined Weber in 2010.

Emma Thompson, who has been with the business for 10 years, is made chair of the UK consumer marketing practice. She has led the London consumer team for five years, and been MD of London operations since 2016, expanding the office's analytics, strategic planning, creative, social and media production offering.

Her former deputy MD Kate Sarginson, who has been at the agency since 2010, has been promoted to MD of the London consumer marketing practice.

Rachel Friend, UK CEO of Weber Shandwick, said: "Delivering award-winning client work, attracting new clients and taking care of our people is a difficult balance and yet these women do it with aplomb. They exemplify our Weber Shandwick spirit: client counsellor, new business winner, smart business manager, with restless curiosity, humility and collaboration."