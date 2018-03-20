Ruder Finn brings on Ryan Donovan as San Francisco office head

Most recently, Donovan was VP of corporate comms at Sitecore.

SAN FRANCISCO: Ruder Finn has hired Ryan Donovan as EVP and MD for its San Francisco office.

Reporting to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, Donovan will run the San Francisco office, build its West Coast presence, and grow the business. He started in the position on March 14.

"We are a global, independent organization and we want to increase our technology footprint," Donovan said. "We’re looking to grow the opportunities that take advantage of our global network."

The headcount at Ruder Finn’s San Francisco office is 10. Donovan highlighted the firm’s size as a key differentiator to take on companies that aren’t as "nimble."

"As you move up the ladder [at a large agency], you move away from the work," Donovan said. "I like doing the actual work and counseling folks at a senior level. It’s a balance between the two."

Dushka Zapata was the last person to lead the San Francisco office, said Sarah Coles, Ruder Finn’s director of corporate comms. Zapata served as MD of Ruder Finn West, tasked with launching a presence in the city and building a West Coast team, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Zapata exited that role in January 2016. Robin Kim, the practice head of global technology and innovation, served as the office head in the interim. Since last June, Zapata has been the VP of comms at computer software company Zendesk.

Ruder Finn’s West Coast presence won accounts with telecoms company Telenor and electric car startup Byton in the past year, said Coles.

Most recently, Donovan was VP of corporate comms at Sitecore, which he joined in 2016. Before that, he ran his own consultancy and Sitecore was his biggest client.

Prior, he was SVP of comms at Visa, senior director of corporate marketing at SanDisk, and director of influencer and community relations for the Americas at HP. He has also worked on the agency side at Ketchum and Text100.