PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2018: finalists revealed

The finalists in this year's PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards have been announced, with the second stage of judging taking place this week to find the industry's top employers.

Instinctif: A Silver winner in 2017. Will it bag gold this time?
The finalists in each category, in each case listed alphabetically, are:

Large agency (100+ employees):

  • FleishmanHillard Fishburn
  • Instinctif Partners
  • Lansons

Medium agency (30 to 99 employees):

  • Citypress
  • Mischief
  • Octopus Group

Small agency (two to 29 employees):

  • Dynamo
  • Forster
  • Manifest

Each finalist will now face a panel interview to decide who will win the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for their categories. The final results will be announced in April.

The Best Places to Work Awards were more tightly contested than ever this year, with a marked rise in entries for 2018.

In a new development this year, PRWeek is producing an in-depth report, formed by the aggregated data of all survey responses, which will give a comprehensive overview of employer practices among UK PR agencies.

In addition, entrants can see how they perform against peers via a separate Bespoke Benchmarking Analysis - a unique, confidential report that shows your data against the aggregated scores.

For information on purchasing the report, please email bptw@prweek.com

