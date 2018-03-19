In brief: McGettigan leads Grayling consumer, banned Twitter star hires agency, PRCA signs diversity partnership

M&C Saatchi's McGettigan to lead Grayling consumer

Grayling has hired Kat McGettigan (pictured above) as head of consumer PR in London. She previously held the same role at M&C Saatchi PR, leading a 40-strong team and working for clinets including Dixons Carphone, Red Bull and Co-op Food. Prior to M&C Saatchi PR, Kat worked in the consumer team at Weber Shandwick, notably leading EDF Energy’s sponsorship of London 2012.

PRCA signs diversity partnership

The PRCA has partnered with Bright Network, a careers network for diverse graduate and student candidates. The organisations will work together to increase diversity in the industry. Bright Networks is free to join for jobseekers, but employers are charged. PRCA member firms will get discounted rates.

Banned Twitter star hires Media House

Media House International has been hired to represent 18-year old student Niki Hellings, who runs Twitter account @girlposts. The account accrued more than 25m interactions monthly, according to the agency, but was suspended by Twitter for alleged artificial interactions, something Hellings denies. Click forging has long been a source of concern for social platforms. Buzzfeed last week named @girlposts in a list of suspended accounts "known for stealing tweets".

Issa launches Danish artwork

New York's Issa PR has been appointed to handle the international launch of a new piece of public art in Copenhagen. I Am Queen Mary highlights Denmark's colonial impact in the Caribbean and will be unveiled on 31 March.



