Sony creates music artist experience in New York

Sony has created an exhibition to highlight the day in the life of a music artist.

The Sony Music Experience in the brand’s New York store features a recording booth where visitors can test their vocal skills by recording one of 10 songs.

A 3D photo shoot set will allow customers to create their own album cover. The image will be inserted on the cover artwork for D.J. Khaled's album Major Key.

Visitors will also be able to star in a music video. By dancing in front of a green screen, people will be digitally added to Meghan Trainor's music video for All About That Bass.

Customers will be given the audio, image, and video to take home.

There is also limited-edition merchandise for sale, such as T-shirts and hoodies. Fans can also listen to more than 20 Sony Music recordings on vinyl.

Sony Square NYC is located on Madison Avenue, and the exhibition is open from March 14 until April 25.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.