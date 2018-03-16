The Economist hands out free coffee to highlight impact of food waste

The Economist is highlighting the impact of food waste on the environment with a series of events around New York.

The business and world affairs title is touring the city with a coffee cart to highlight different uses for used coffee grounds.

Visitors who stop for a free coffee can choose one of two uses for their used grounds: transportation to a compost site to be used for use on local farming and gardening; or to create soaps, scrubs, and candles.

"The campaign brings The Economist’s mind-stretching journalism to life and challenges potential readers to consider new ideas and solutions to reflect on more environmentally sustainable approaches towards food production and consumption," said Marina Haydn, SVP for circulation and retail marketing.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.