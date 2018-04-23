Principal: Guy Walsingham
Ownership: Independent
Offices: London, Berlin, Boston, Los Angeles
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has successfully maintained a dynamic, entrepreneurial culture through another year of growth.
"We look for bright self-starters who bring intelligence and energy to our industry-specialist teams," says director, client services Rob Ettridge. "Each team works with no more than four clients in a particular sector, so our structure is highly client-focused. This creates a fast-moving working environment with close client relationships."
New clients
The agency’s wins this year have included campaigns for enterprise software leader Sage, customer engagement work for Premier Inn, and integrated PR campaigns for tech companies Insightec, NICE, Synchronoss and Vasco.
Other ongoing campaigns include integrated PR for Avid, Edgeware, EVS and collaboration experts LogMeIn, and their average client retention is over four years.
Brands to Business
"We deliver a broad range of services as clients see the benefit of a coordinated approach across marketing disciplines," says CEO Guy Walsingham. "Using our ‘Brands to Business’ process we develop campaign strategy from a client’s particular business goals rather than starting from a traditional set of PR services."
The ‘Brands to Business’ process connects a brand's look, feel and story with its audience; this engages the right people with the story to build awareness and understanding.
Walsingham says: "This approach needs to be intelligent, content-driven and informed by a high degree of industry knowledge. We’re fighting against the factory approach of the giant tech agency groups."
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has offices in London, Los Angeles, Boston and Berlin, the latter of which was opened in December 2017 to service foundation clients including Avid, NICE and Quantum.
For global campaigns, the offices are supported by Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s Convoy - a PR network of 25 industry-specialist partners. "With Convoy we deliver the scale of a large multinational with the service ethos of a specialist technology boutique," explains Hannah Patel, director, commercial development. "We manage the strategy, messaging and reporting centrally to give the client one point of contact.
"Our partners localise the messaging, tactics and content and deliver the day-to-day engagement on the ground. Convoy works because of the long-term relationships we’ve built with specialist agencies in each sector across major markets worldwide. We take all the hard work off our clients’ shoulders. And we guarantee quality."
The year ahead
With growth comes a different set of challenges, including the steady search for high-quality talent while preserving the company culture. "We’re good at engaging and retaining our people once they join, but there’s huge competition for knowledgeable technology PR people at every level," says Ettridge. "We invest heavily in our people’s careers, and our culture allows them to grow quickly. If you’re looking for your next career step, please let us know!"
This year the ‘Lorries’ are anticipating a strong new business pipeline as it grows at double digits and expands offices with new hires and clients across the board.