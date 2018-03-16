Breakfast Briefing: PRWeek Awards U.S.; Nike brand president resigns

Stay out a little too late celebrating (or drowning your sorrows) after last night's PRWeek Awards? We have the rundown on the industry's big night out and all of Friday's top communications news below.

Last night was the biggest night in PR, the U.S. edition of the PRWeek Awards. Here’s the topline: Weber Shandwick won a record-setting fourth straight Agency of the Year trophy; Tarana Burke was honored as Communicator of the Year for her role as a catalyst of the #MeToo movement; Frito-Lay North America and Ketchum took home Campaign of the Year; Aflac’s Catherine Hernandez-Blades and Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden won Outstanding Professional plaudits.

In other news, Nike brand president Trevor Edwards is resigning. The former top contender for the athletic gear brand’s CEO job is set to step down from his role in August. Nike made the announcement on Thursday as it also disclosed it has received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior (Wall Street Journal).

CBS News has set a tentative March 25 air date for 60 Minutes’ interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Despite legal threats, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been holding court on TV news programs--he’s on MSNBC’s Morning Joe as I type--in the lead-up to the interview’s airing (New York Times).

Expect a candid media and event tour from James Comey. The former FBI director is expected to bluntly discuss serving three presidents (W., Obama, and Trump) in a book tour this spring and correct what he says are lies told about him (Axios).

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is denying that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is on the outs with President Donald Trump (Bloomberg). (It’s worth noting that the White House also denied Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s exit practically until the moment of his firing). Trump is reportedly waiting to hire a successor and find a soft landing spot for McMaster before dismissing him (Washington Post).