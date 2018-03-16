Weber Shandwick four-peats as Agency of the Year

It's the first time an agency has won the award four years running.

Make it four straight Agency of the Year trophies for Weber Shandwick, not to mention four consecutive Large Agency of the Year awards, as well.

Honorable Mention went to Olson Engage. Finalists were Bospar and C+C.

On its way to the Agency of the Year crown, Weber also won its fourth straight Outstanding Large Agency award. Honorable Mention went to Edelman, and finalists were Burson-Marsteller, FleishmanHillard, and Golin.

The trophy for Outstanding Midsize Agency went to Olson Engage, which was also the Honorable Mention for Agency of the Year. Midsize Honorable Mention went to Zeno Group, and finalists were Current Marketing, LaunchSquad, and M Booth.

The winner of Outstanding Small Agency was C+C, while Honorable Mention in the category went to Kyne. Category finalists were J Public Relations, Singer, and Y&R PR.

Bospar was the Outstanding Boutique Agency winner; Honorable Mention went to Maxwell. Boutique finalists were Approach Marketing, Clyde Group, and EvolveMKD.

Go here for all the winners at the 2018 PRWeek Awards U.S.