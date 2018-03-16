MeToo catalyst Tarana Burke honored as Communicator of the Year

#MeToo pioneer Tanara Burke was honored as PRWeek’s Communicator of the Year at the PRWeek Awards on Thursday night.

Burke, who runs the organization Just Be, came up with the phrase in its current context more than a decade ago to help survivors of sexual assault. The hashtag #MeToo gained worldwide use last fall as an empowering phrase for women who have experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault, or other inappropriate behavior.

Now in its sixth year, the Communicator of the Year award honors an individual who was the outstanding communicator in the year covered by these awards, but does not necessarily work in the PR industry.

