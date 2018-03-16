Frito-Lay North America, Ketchum bag Campaign of the Year

Frito-Lay and Ketchum won Campaign of the Year for adding a dash of social responsibility to their Super Bowl strategy.

The trophy for Campaign of the Year went to Frito-Lay North America and Ketchum for the Tostitos Party Safe Bag, the result of a partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber, and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. The campaign focused on a limited edition Party Safe bag that doubled as a breathalyzer test and included an Uber code that could be used for a free safe ride home.

Pantene and DeVries Global won honorable mention for the Pantene Gold Series All Strong Hair is Beautiful Hair campaign. Finalists were DuPont, Gagen MacDonald, and Think Marketing for Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont; One Orlando Alliance and Edelman for Creating a Voice in the Wake of Tragedy; and State Street for Staring Down Wall Street: Fearless Girl.

