Aflac's Catherine Hernandez-Blades wins Outstanding In-House Professional

Catherine Hernandez-Blades won the PRWeek Award for Outstanding In-House Professional on Thursday night. Microsoft’s Frank Shaw won Honorable Mention. Finalists for the top in-house award were Karen Kahn of HP, T-Mobile’s Janice Kapner, and Jessica Nable of Epsilon.

The winner of Outstanding Agency Professional was Kathy Bloomgarden of Ruder Finn. Honorable Mention went to Judith Harrison of Weber Shandwick, and finalists for the award were Beth Monaghan of InkHouse, Rebecca Reeve of Rsquared Communication, and IW Group’s Telly Wong.

HP’s Antonio Lucio was the winner of Outstanding Marketer; Jennifer Saenz of Frito-Lay North America was the category’s Honorable Mention. Other finalists included Marc Mathieu of Samsung Electronics America, Greg Matranga of InfinityQS International, and IW Group’s Telly Wong.

The trophy for Outstanding Young Professional went to Rachel Chesley of FTI Consulting. Jacquie McMahon of Ketchum won Honorable Mention. Finalists were Amberly Asay of Method Communications, Catherine Barfell of Ketchum Sports and Entertainment, and Fahlgren Mortine’s Lauren English.

Outstanding Student went to the University of Alabama’s Maret Montanari, and Honorable Mention went to Rachel Hobbs of Elon University. Finalists were Alysta Lim of the University of Southern California, Kelly Valerio of Elon University, and the University of Maryland’s Alyssa Zinar.

Go here for a list of all the winners at the 2018 PRWeek Awards U.S.