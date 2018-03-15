Film from Brazilian bank Itau encourages positive action to improve future

The inside story on how the bank's brand film garnered more than 571 million views on a limited budget.

Company: Itau Bank

Agency: Africa (creative/ad agency partner), Saigon (production)

Campaign: "I Am The Future"

Duration: December 2017 - January 2018

Brazilian bank Itau launched a compelling brand film to help people reign in the New Year by discussing how taking positive action in the present can create a better future for all.

Strategy

Itau began planning for the campaign in January 2017.

"The major goal was to bring a relevant message so people would share it," explained Otavio Schiavon, creative director at Africa. "As the world knows, Brazil is struggling economically and politically, bringing lots of doubts and fears for 2018; that’s why we’ve chosen the future as the theme for the campaign."

The film "I Am The Future" is the third part of a trilogy of videos that Itau and Africa have been collaborating on since 2015. This year, the brand looked to break from the digital-focused viewpoints of the 2015 and 2016 films, while overcoming a major strategic hurdle.

"In a scenario of cost cuts, we faced the challenge of creating a campaign as memorable as the 2016 one, but that cost approximately 40% less," said Schiavon.

Itau’s 2016 film, "I Am The Time," which encouraged people to use tech to seize every moment, landed more than 12 million views on the brand’s YouTube page alone. The campaign had a larger budget, which helped the brand build out a microsite surrounding the film.

Tactics

"I Am The Future" was launched on December 18, 2017, on YouTube, digital, and social platforms, as well as during an exclusive break of Jornal Nacional, a Brazilian primetime news program.

Nós não estamos nas mãos do futuro. O futuro é que está em nossas mãos. Assista e compartilhe essa mensagem com quem vai dividir 2018 com você. pic.twitter.com/H7ZXHxsCwB — Itaú (@itau) December 18, 2017

The film was shot across several locations in Uruguay, such as Montevideo, Punta Ballena, and Cabo Polonio. "I Am The Future" was narrated by Oscar-nominated Brazilian actress Fernanda Montenegro.

On Facebook, the video could be downloaded and shared by fans in customized messages. The use of non-traditional aspect ratios on the platform also helped drive mobile user engagement.

"The 2017 campaign brought several learning points from the previous year, which resulted in improvements for the brand’s KPIs: sharing and visualization," added Schiavon. "The use of the vertical film for Facebook allowed a better brand content experience for users, increasing retention and improving the number of views."

Results

In just three days, the "I Am The Future" film achieved more than 20 million views on Itau’s branded social channels alone. In total, the film received more than 571 million views across all outlets.

The film received more than 394,000 shares across all social platforms, largely attributed to the fact that the brand’s 90,000 staffers promoted it.